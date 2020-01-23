Traders Buy High Volume of COSTAMARE INC/SH Put Options (NYSE:CMRE)

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 635,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

