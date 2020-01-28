Traders Buy High Volume of F5 Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,562 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,352% compared to the average daily volume of 383 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.29. 84,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.89. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

