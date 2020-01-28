Traders Buy High Volume of Kirby Call Options (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,263 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 4,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kirby by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

