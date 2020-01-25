Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,065 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of KALA opened at $7.23 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

