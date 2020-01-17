Traders Buy High Volume of Vodafone Group Put Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,508% compared to the average volume of 382 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $20.30 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

