Traders Buy Large Volume of 58.com Put Options (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,151 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,188% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Several research firms have commented on WUBA. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,331,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 22.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the third quarter worth about $287,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. 58.com has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

