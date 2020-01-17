Traders Buy Large Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,976 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,997% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of EGHT opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 8X8 by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

