Traders Buy Large Volume of BorgWarner Call Options (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,027% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

BWA stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

