Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 928% compared to the average daily volume of 1,457 call options.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

