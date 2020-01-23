Traders Buy Large Volume of Crown Call Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 552 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

