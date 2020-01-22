Traders Buy Large Volume of Magnachip Semiconductor Call Options (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,220% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 710,441 shares of company stock worth $9,396,846 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

