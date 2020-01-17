Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 641% compared to the average daily volume of 729 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GSX. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

