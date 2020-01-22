Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,017% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $805.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?