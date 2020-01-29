Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,991 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,519% compared to the average volume of 123 call options.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

