Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,205 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the average daily volume of 73 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.87 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $87,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 73,771 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Correction