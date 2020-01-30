Traders Purchase Large Volume of Murphy Oil Put Options (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,995 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 put options.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 4,861,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,713. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $13,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

