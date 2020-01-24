Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the average daily volume of 158 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis