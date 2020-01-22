Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,889 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical volume of 254 put options.

Shares of THC stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 294.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

