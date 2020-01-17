Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,724 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

In other Teradyne news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,312.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

