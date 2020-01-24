Traders Purchase Large Volume of Restaurant Brands International Call Options (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 837% compared to the average daily volume of 750 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

