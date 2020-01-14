Trading Desk: Watching the Numbers for Statoil ASA (:EQNR)

Many investors will be carefully reviewing company earnings results when they are released to the public. They will most likely be keeping a close eye on how the actual results stack up to Wall Street analyst estimates. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is resting at 0.37 for shares of Statoil ASA (:EQNR). The number consists of projections offered by 1 contributing analysts. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stock market investing can sometimes be a wild ride. High volatility stocks may seem to constantly going haywire. Finding a comfortable balance between stomach turning stocks and low volatility stable stocks may be the way to go. Building confidence in the stock portfolio may come with some trial and error for the individual investor. Many people will rely on others to actively manage their money, but there are always those who prefer to have a hand in every aspect of their hard earned cash. Staying on top of the markets may seem impossible sometimes. There is always something happening, and keeping the pulse on market movements may be quite a struggle. Applying the proper amount of time to dedicate for stock research might just be the difference between buying that next big winner or getting stuck with a big loser.

Shifting the focus to some possible support and resistance levels on shares of Statoil ASA (:EQNR), we note that the 52-week high is currently $23.88, and the 52-week low is currently $16.42. When shares are trading near to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a break through either level. Investors may also be watching historical price action. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved 10.82%. Going back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved 2.91%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 8.36%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved -2.24%. Checking in on recent session activity, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $20.49 mark.

Looking further at shares of Statoil ASA (:EQNR), we have noticed that the current consensus target price is $20.3. Wall Street analysts have the ability to create price target estimates for where they think the stock will be moving in the near-term. Because price target projections can differ from one analyst to the next, they may span a wide range of values. Many investors will closely track target prices, and they tend to pay extra close attention when analysts make revisions to those targets.

Wall Street analysts often give buy/sell/hold ratings for the companies that they track. Investors have the ability to view these sell-side ratings in order to help with their own stock research. Analyst ratings may have different interpretations. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Statoil ASA (:EQNR) is 2.2. This rating uses a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all these analysts offering ratings, 2 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

Investors may be trying to decide if stocks will make new highs before the year is out, and whether or not the bull market will celebrate its 9th anniversary next year. The tricky part is prognosticating the short term picture. Investors may not be comfortable enough to go all in, but they may not want to get bearish given the solid economic backdrop. Will there be a big breakout given the strength of earnings and economic growth? Will investors just become numb to the headlines and decide to focus on the positive economic picture? It is always wise to remember that the market can have a correction at any time for any reason. If the political landscape gets even more dysfunctional, then it may be enough of a driver to spur a correction.