Trading Focus: Zooming in on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Investors may be looking at shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) with renewed interest over the past few trading sessions. After a recent scan, the stock has been seen trading near the $133.19 level. Staying on top of the equity market can be difficult. Knowing what information is important and how to interpret that information can be the difference between a good portfolio and a great one.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Following all the day to day information regarding publically traded companies can be challenging. There is rarely any shortage of data that investors can examine when attempting to research specific stocks. One of the greatest challenges for the investor is determining which data to focus on and which data to set aside. Investors will often need to stay aware of happenings in the overall economic environment, and pay attention to global factors that may have a widespread impact on markets. Being aware of the macroeconomic picture can greatly help the investor when making important portfolio decisions.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) currently have an average target price of 147.25. This is the consensus number using estimates given by polled analysts. Professional sell-side analysts that track the stock are constantly monitoring the company to assess where they believe shares will be moving in the future. Price target projections can be calculated using various methods. Many investors will follow stock target prices, especially when analysts make revisions.

The average investor might not have the time to monitor every single movement of a certain stock. Tracking the historical performance may help provide some valuable insight on where the stock may be trending in the future. Looking back over the last 4 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have moved 6.56%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of -1.08%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved 22.03%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed -0.24%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 134.65, and the 52-week low is resting at 101.03. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a breakout.

Sell-side analysts often undertake stock analysis to give their opinions of whether they believe that shares should be bought, sold, or held. Using ratings provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research, we note that the current average broker rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is currently 1.33. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This consensus broker rating may help shed some light on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. After a recent check, we can see that 10 sell-side analysts have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based analysts polled by Zacks Research. Professional investors often incorporate various strategies when approaching the stock market. Capitalizing on market dips can be highly profitable when thoroughly researched and executed. Closely monitoring earnings, news, and analyst views may play an important role in equity study.

Dealing with the ups and down of the stock market is something that most investors will encounter at some point. Everyone wants to feel that thrill of seeing that big winner soar, and nobody wants to see that loser keep sinking. Figuring out how to best approach the stock market can take up a lot of time and energy. There are many strategies that investors can use when purchasing stocks for the portfolio. Some of these strategies may be riskier than others. Determining a comfortable level of risk appetite may be highly important for the individual investor. It is important to remember that there are no guarantees in the stock market. New investors may have to learn that there is rarely any substitute for hard work and tireless research. Many investors jump in head first and find this out the hard way. Realizing that there is no guaranteed strategy for stock picking might help the investor stay focused and grounded while building up the portfolio.