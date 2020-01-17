Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.85

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $23.42. Trakm8 shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1,564 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.68.

In other Trakm8 news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 68,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £15,067.14 ($19,819.97).

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

