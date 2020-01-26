Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Stock Price Down 24.5%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC)’s share price fell 24.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.27, 860,937 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 677,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trans World Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?