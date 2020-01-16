TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices