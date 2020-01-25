TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.48

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $7.35. TransAlta shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 29,085 shares changing hands.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransAlta by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

