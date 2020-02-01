TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.36.

Shares of RNW stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.67 and a 52-week high of C$16.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.72%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

