TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.28

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.28 and last traded at C$16.26, with a volume of 43895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.14.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.23.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

