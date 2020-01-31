TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TA traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.92. 576,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,273. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.60. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

