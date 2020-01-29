Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

TRNS opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Transcat has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Transcat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?