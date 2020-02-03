Transcat (TRNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TRNS stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Transcat has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments