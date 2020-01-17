Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.75. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 82,401 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

