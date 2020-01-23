TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $993.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.42.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $644.02. The company had a trading volume of 417,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,861. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $341.75 and a 52-week high of $649.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $587.74 and a 200 day moving average of $540.11. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

