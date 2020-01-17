TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $645.00 to $685.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $625.79 and last traded at $624.38, with a volume of 2764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.66.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.08.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock worth $49,593,340. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.59. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

