TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $700.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $599.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $13.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $657.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.11. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $344.61 and a 1-year high of $662.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 in the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

