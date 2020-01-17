TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,903,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 695% from the previous session’s volume of 4,140,698 shares.The stock last traded at $1.58 and had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,003,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

