TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 1,387,884 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,619,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 225.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 60,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 66,315 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

