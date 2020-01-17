TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.88

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.88 and traded as low as $106.00. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.77.

About TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

