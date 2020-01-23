TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.41. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 166,552 shares trading hands.

TGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,197 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

