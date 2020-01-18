Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.04. 327,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Translate Bio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

