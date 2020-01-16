Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,338. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

