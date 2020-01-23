TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $100,100.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMDX stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. TransMedics Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

