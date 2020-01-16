TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Weill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds