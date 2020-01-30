Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 66.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 166,073 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 411,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $951.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

