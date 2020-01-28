Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 821,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $5,332,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

