TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.27

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.27 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 14290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,035.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $8,398,884.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,188,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

