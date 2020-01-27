TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $86.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,319. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

