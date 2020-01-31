TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS (NASDAQ:TANNL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS (NASDAQ:TANNL) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.58, 3,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANNL)

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

