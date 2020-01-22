Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.93.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $120.60 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?