Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travelzoo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 31.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Travelzoo by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

